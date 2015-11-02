New bus route opens in Baku

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ BakuBus LLC opened new bus route No14 in city center.

Report informs 8 buses Iveco put into service last Saturday on October 31, on the routing line No.14.

From today 30 buses will run on the line.

Note that, the bus №14 runs on route from m. "Khatai"m - Javanshir bridge - " 28 May" m. - Central bank - Fizuli st- "Nizami" m- the old bus station - Izmir st. - The State Statistical Committee - Yasamal Bazaar - "20 January" Circle.

Buses on this route run from 06:00 to 24:00.