 Top
    Close photo mode

    New bus route opens in Baku

    From today 30 buses will run on the line

    Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ BakuBus LLC opened new bus route No14 in city center.

    Report informs 8 buses Iveco put into service last Saturday on October 31, on the routing line No.14.

    From today 30 buses will run on the line.

    Note that, the bus №14 runs on route from m. "Khatai"m - Javanshir bridge - " 28 May" m. - Central bank - Fizuli st- "Nizami" m- the old bus station - Izmir st. - The State Statistical Committee - Yasamal Bazaar - "20 January" Circle.

    Buses on this route run from 06:00 to 24:00.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi