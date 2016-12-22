Naftalan city launches water supply and sewerage system provided by Japan government

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Yesterday, on December 21st the hand-over ceremony of water supply and sewerage system in Naftalan city regarding the Soft Loan Project on “Improvement of Water Supply and Sewerage System of Provincial Cities” through the ODA provided by the Government of Japan was held at the new administrative building of Azersu Naftalan branch.

Report was informed in the Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan, the Agreement between the Government of Japan and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding the aforementioned soft loan project was signed in February 2009. The scale of the said project was amounting up to 319 million USD (32,851,000,000 Japanese Yen).

The main objective of the project is to improve the water supply and sewage systems of 5 provincial cities of Azerbaijan which are: Khachmaz, Khizi, Gusar, Gobustan and Naftalan. The expected number of beneficiaries is about 91, 000 persons including 9,800 people in Naftalan.

The implementation of the aforementioned project was completed in Naftalan. The projects in the other four provincial cities are ongoing. The Government of Japan sincerely hopes that the project this time would greatly contribute to the welfare of Azeri nationals particularly in the targeted areas.

Within the frame of the project in order to provide sustainable water supply from the new water source to Naftalan city main water pipe at the length of 6.4km had been constructed, water reservoir with 6,000 cubic meters of the volume together with disinfection facilities were built and 37km of water network as well as 38km of sewerage network has been installed.

Since 1998 the Government of Japan has implemented loan projects which total is 911 million USD including the one provided this time.

Japan has implemented various range of project including grant aid, technical cooperation and ODA loan in cooperation with the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, within the framework of its Official Development Assistance Programme. The scale of Japan’s ODA to Azerbaijan amounts to be 1.1 billion USD in total, including the project this time.