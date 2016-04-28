Municipalities in Azerbaijan proposed to be involved in management of building societies

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ In Azerbaijan, there are a number of negative phenomena in the field of housing management. National Association of Housing Cooperatives (NAHC) build buildings, but does not deal seriously with their management.

Difference between the funds collected from residents of the buildings and the services rendered to the residents causing resentment.

Report informs, member of the Local self-government Commission in Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), Tahir Rzayev said.

Rzayev considers that there should be shared ownership of housing.

Member of the Commission considers that the municipalities can play an important role in strengthening the protection of people's safety. "Today, most cooperative buildings are not protected.Therefore, cases of robbery, murder has increased in residential complexes of this kind. Municipalities should work together for the benefit of the people."