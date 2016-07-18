Mudslides intensified landslides on roads in Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Intense rains and mudslides over the past few months have caused damage to road infrastructure of about 20 regions inAzerbaijan. In particular, the most affected roads are in Dashkasan, Gadabay, Gazakh, Tovuz, Guba, Gusar, Shamakhi, Aghsu, Ismayilli, Yardimli, Lerik, Shaki and other areas.

Report was told in "Azeravtoyol", intense rainfall has accelerated the processes of landslides on the road section of Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway in Gobustan and Shamakhi regions, Aghsu pass road, as well as on roads of Muganli-Ismayilli, Lankaran-Lerik, Masalli, Yardimli, Basgal-Sulut and etc. As a result, have occurred transient problems in moving vehicles. The experts were involved in the areas to immediately assess the extent of natural disasters.

As a result of urgent measures, impact of natural disasters in many areas have been eliminated in the shortest possible time.