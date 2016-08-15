​Montenegro Airlines will not perform remaining three charter flights between Azerbaijan and Montenegro

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Montenegro Airlines has terminated execution of charter flights between Azerbaijan and Montenegro.

Report was informed by the honorary consulate of Montenegro in Azerbaijan, the flights were terminated due to certain matters between the airline and the tour operator in Azerbaijan.

According to information, Montenegro Airlines will not perform the remaining three charter flights.

As reported by tourists who bought tour packages to Montenegro, the travel agency is trying to reorganize flights of tourists by other airlines.