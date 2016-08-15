 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Montenegro Airlines will not perform remaining three charter flights between Azerbaijan and Montenegro

    Flights were terminated due to certain matters between the airline and the tour operator in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Montenegro Airlines has terminated execution of charter flights between Azerbaijan and Montenegro.

    Report was informed by the honorary consulate of Montenegro in Azerbaijan, the flights were terminated due to certain matters between the airline and the tour operator in Azerbaijan.

    According to information, Montenegro Airlines will not perform the remaining three charter flights.

    As reported by tourists who bought tour packages to Montenegro, the travel agency is trying to reorganize flights of tourists by other airlines.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi