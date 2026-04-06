Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Ministry: Kazakhstan not in talks on Armenian railway concession

    Infrastructure
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 16:45
    Ministry: Kazakhstan not in talks on Armenian railway concession

    Kazakhstan is not currently holding negotiations to acquire Russia's concession for Armenia's railways, officials said.

    According to Interfax-Kazakhstan, both Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) and the country's Ministry of Transport confirmed that no such discussions are underway.

    Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had stated that Armenia would not oppose Kazakhstan acquiring the Russian concession for its railways, provided Russia agreed. However, the Russian side has said it does not plan to pursue such a deal.

    South Caucasus Railway CJSC, which operates Armenia's railway network, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Russian Railways (RZD). The concession agreement between Armenia and RZD was signed in 2008 for a 30-year term, with an option to extend it by an additional 10 years.

    Kazakhstan Armenia South Caucasus Railway
    Qazaxıstan Ermənistan dəmir yollarının konsessiyasını əldə etmək üçün müzakirələr aparmır
    Казахстан не ведет переговоров о приобретении у РФ концессии на ж/д Армении

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