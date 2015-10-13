Minister: Azerbaijan will focus on creation of new production areas in 2016

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Next year, Azerbaijan will focus on the creation of new areas of production. Report informs, it was stated at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis of the Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev. He noted that next year oil sector is projected to decrease by 1.7% and non-oil sector will grow: "The share of non-oil sector in GDP will reach 71%. The agricultural sector projected to rise by 5.5% next year and - 5.2% in the following years".

Minister said, next year the average wage will be 474 manats, the subsistence minimum - 136 manats, the inflation rate - 3.3%.

According to him, next year volume of services sector will grow by 4.8% in subsequent years 5,1%.

"In 2016-2019 the tourism sector is projected to grow by 12.5% due to the involvement of local and foreign investment and innovation in this sphere", said S. Mustafayev.