Minister: Neftchala Automobile Plant may produce buses

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ The construction of Rasht-Astara section of railway route between Iran and Azerbaijan will be carried out jointly in the future.

Report informs, minister of economy Shahin Mustafayev told reporters.

The minister said he discussed this issue with Iranian finance minister Masoud Karbasian in Baku, as well the cooperation in energy, trade, tourism and industry fields between two countries: “Trade turnover between our countries in 2016 increased by 70% as compared in 2015, in first nine months of this year it up by 33%.”

Mustafayev said the automobile plant built by the entrepreneurs of two countries in Neftchala Industrial Site will be ready an the end of this year.

“We held discussions about establishment of enterprise specialized in the production of agricultural equipments. We want to put into operation Neftchala Automobile Plant by this year end. In November equipments will be supplied. We want to inaugurate it in December. The process might be delayed till the first half of 2018,” said minister.

In addition, minister did not rule out the possibility to produce busses at the plant: “Perhaps in the future production of busses will start in Neftchala Automobile Plant. Preliminary negotiations have already started”, he said.