Malena Mard: European Union will support Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union (EU) will support Azerbaijan to increase competitiveness of the country's economy. To this end, the European Union will provide technical assistance to the Baku Sea Trade Port CJSC.

Report informs, Head of EU delegation to Azerbaijan, Malena Mard said.

"Aim of this project is to establish strong cooperation with the management of the Sea Trade Port, established in Azerbaijan. The EU intends to bring international practice to Azerbaijan. A working group of international and local experts will be formed to support development of the Baku port," M.Mard added.

Notably, the EU technical assistance project to the Baku port will be of 12-month period. Budget of the project makes 262 000 EUR.