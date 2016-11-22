 Top
    Close photo mode

    Malena Mard: European Union will support Azerbaijan

    European Union to provide technical assistance to Baku Sea Trade Port

    Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union (EU) will support Azerbaijan to increase competitiveness of the country's economy. To this end, the European Union will provide technical assistance to the Baku Sea Trade Port CJSC.

    Report informs, Head of EU delegation to Azerbaijan, Malena Mard said.

    "Aim of this project is to establish strong cooperation with the management of the Sea Trade Port, established in Azerbaijan. The EU intends to bring international practice to Azerbaijan. A working group of international and local experts will be formed to support development of the Baku port," M.Mard added.

    Notably, the EU technical assistance project to the Baku port will be of 12-month period. Budget of the project makes 262 000 EUR. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi