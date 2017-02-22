Luggage storages in Baku Railway Station will be payable

https://report.az/storage/news/6743879cd7f14d5c4398703e29b1fc8e/ce413541-be8a-4a93-803b-b411e14e8176_292.jpg
Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ The rates have been determined for luggage storages in Baku Railway Station.
Report informs referring to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.
According to the information, rates have been determined in accordance with the decision of Board of Directors of CJSC and Passenger Transportation Department.
(in AZN)
|Term
|Section
|Small
|Medium
|Large
|Up to 4 hours
|1,0
|2,0
|3,0
|For each extra hour
|0,20
|0,30
|0,50
Aynur ƏliyevaNews Author