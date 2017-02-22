 Top
    Luggage storages in Baku Railway Station will be payable

    The rates have been determined

    Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ The rates have been determined for luggage storages in Baku Railway Station.

    Report informs referring to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

    According to the information, rates have been determined in accordance with the decision of Board of Directors of CJSC and Passenger Transportation Department. 

    (in AZN)

    Term Section
    Small Medium Large
    Up to 4 hours 1,0 2,0 3,0
    For each extra hour 0,20 0,30 0,50
