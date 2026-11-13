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    Khankendi becomes first tanker to enter Australian waters flying Azerbaijani flag

    Infrastructure
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 11:17
    Khankendi becomes first tanker to enter Australian waters flying Azerbaijani flag

    For the first time in the history of Azerbaijan, an Azerbaijani-flagged tanker has entered Australian waters, the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) told Report.

    It was noted that this historic voyage was undertaken by the Aframax-class tanker "Khankendi".

    Departing from Brunei's Seria Port on October 19, the vessel arrived at the Port of Geelong, Australia, after an uninterrupted 18-day voyage. The cargo was safely discharged from the tanker at the port.

    At the Australian port, where stringent procedures are in place to ensure maritime safety and environmental compliance, "Khankendi" met all applicable requirements. During its stay, the tanker successfully underwent local environmental inspections as well as the annual survey conducted by the ABS classification society. In addition, a crew change was carried out, the vessel was supplied with fuel, and annual maintenance was performed on its safety, radio and Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) equipment.

    The vessel was acquired in 2024 by SA Maritime AFEZCO, a joint venture established on a parity basis by ASCO, one of the companies within AZCON Holding, and SOCAR. In August of the same year, "Khankendi" was commissioned at the Port of Aliağa, Türkiye, following the hoisting of the Azerbaijani tricolour on board.

    The tanker has a deadweight tonnage of 115,521 tonnes. It is 249.95 metres long, 44 metres wide, has a moulded depth of 21.20 metres, a draft of 15.22 metres and a maximum speed of 16 knots.

    Khankendi becomes first tanker to enter Australian waters flying Azerbaijani flag

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