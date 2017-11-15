 Top
    Javid Gurbanov: Work on North-South Corridor continues on schedule

    Second phase is planned to commence in early 2018© Report/ Firi Salim

    Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of International North–South Transport Corridor railway continues in accordance with the work schedule”

    Report informs, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov said.

    “The first phase of construction will be completed in December. The second phase of work is planned to commence in early 2018,” he said.

    Talking about recent inauguration of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, Gurbanov stressed that this route will increase dividends of Azerbaijan.

