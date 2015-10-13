Javid Gurbanov: Azerbaijan and Iran negotiating construction of North-South transport corridor

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ In the coming days, provision is made for design and construction works on the Azerbaijani and Iranian sections of the international transport corridor North-South. Now the parties are negotiating on the project. Report informs the chairman of "Azerbaijan Railways" JSC Javid Gurbanov said to reporters.

He noted that, in general, it is planned construction of the railway length of 8.3 kilometers from the Azerbaijani side, and 2 km long - from the Iranian side, "Construction of a cargo terminal is also planned on the Iranian side". Today, transportation between Azerbaijan and Iran carried out by means of motor vehicles, with volume of about 600 thousand tons. After connecting the railways of the two countries multiple increase expected in freight volumes, which in the first stage is 5 mln tons, the second - will reach 10 mln tons.