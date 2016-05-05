ITMC transferred to Baku Transport Agency

Baku. 5 May. REPORT. AZ/ The Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade has signed a decision on changes to the 'List of the subordinate organizations of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which not included to its structure'.

Report informs, in accordance with the document, 'Intellectual Transport Management Center' Limited Liability Company (LLC) has been removed from the 'List of the subordinate organizations of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which not included to its structure'.

According to another document signed by the PM, 'Intellectual Transport Management Center' LLC has been entered into 'List of subordinate organizations of Baku Transport Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which not included to its structure'.