Iranian Ambassador: Nakhchivan-Tabriz-Mashad railway will be opened in next 3 weeks

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Nakhchivan-Tabriz-Mashad railway will be opened in next 3 weeks.

Report informs, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh said in his interview with IRIB.

The opening of the railway line will serve the expansion of Iran-Azerbaijan relations: "We hope that as a result of such works relations and exchanges between the two countries will expand day by day".

Notably, construction project completed of the road and the railway officials in Tabriz, Iran in April at a meeting of the joint expert concluded with expert meeting between officials of Iran and Azerbaijan in Tabriz. The purpose of the project is to facilitate the development of relations and conditions in the field of tourism.