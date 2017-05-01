 Top
    Iran will use new airliners for Azerbaijan flights

    Iran Air signed deal for purchase of 20 ATR planes
    © presstv.ir

    Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Iran may use recently purchased ATR airplanes produced by Italy and France for flights in direction of Baku. 

    Report informs referring to Iranian media, Iran Air CEO Farhad Parvaresh told.

    “Airplanes purchased from ATR company will arrive to Iran in several months. Our crews attend trainings in France for piloting new planes. This planes may be used for routes to provincial capitals of Iran, islands in Persian Gulf, as well as to Azerbaijan capital Baku and Dubai city of United Arab Emirates”, Parvaresh added.

    Notably, in April Iran Air signed a deal with ATR for purchase of 20 mid-size turboprop engine planes. 

