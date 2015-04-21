Introduction of integrated transport payment system in Baku postponed

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ "In the near future the introduction of a single transport payment card is not real. Some changes with the introduction of the card system are expected". Report was told by the spokesman of the Ministry of Transport Namiq Hasanov.

N. Hasanov noted that earlier planned to introduce this system in March 2015, then it was decided to improve the system.

Report was also told in one of the operating companies in the public transport sector of Baku, in the near future introduction of a single transport payment card is not real.

The company believes that this, first of all it is necessary to provide guarantees to workers in this sphere: "This system must be implemented throughout the mass public transport, which requires a lot of money. We do not expect this in the coming days".

According to the Ministry of Transport, introduction of a single payment card system in public transport expected from March 1.