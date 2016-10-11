International Association for Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is underway

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia agreed on preferential rates for railway transportation of wheat.

Report informs referring to Kazakh-Zerno official website, the agreement was reached in meeting of Coordination Committee of International Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor held in Astana.

Representatives of railway departments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Ukraine, as well as Aktau Port, Baku International Sea Trade Port, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping, Batumi Port, Ukrferri, Translogistic SRL and International Trans-Caspian Transport Consortium took part in the event.

Foundation of International Association of International Trans-Caspian Transport Route was main topic of the meeting. Representatives of railway departments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia signed foundation agreement and approved regulations. Head office of the Association will be located in Astana.

Moreover, it was also discussed to grant observer status to TRACECA office.