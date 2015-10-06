Hill International named Project Management Consultant for the tallest skyscraper in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Hill International, the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that it has received a contract from Azvil Tikinti MMC to provide project management consulting services during construction of the Baku Tower located in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to Nasdaq, the contract has an estimated value to Hill of approximately $3.7 million.

The 50-story commercial tower will be the tallest building in Azerbaijan when completed. Hill's scope of work includes consulting services for construction management, establishment of project procedures, project scheduling, quality control and technical supervision for all structural works.

"Baku Tower will be an impressive addition to the Baku skyline, accenting the already iconic Flame Towers," said John A. Arnold, Senior Vice President and Managing Director (Europe) for Hill's Project Management Group.

Hill International, with 4,900 professionals in 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, construction claims and other consulting services primarily to the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the seventh largest construction management firm in the United States.