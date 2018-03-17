 Top
    Heathrow airport cancels 100 plus flights due to snowfall in London

    There are no problems with London flights to and from Baku

    Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ More than 100 Saturday flights to and from Heathrow have been cancelled ahead of predicted severe weather.

    Report informs citing the Russian media.

    It is reported that air temperature in London is -5 degrees Celsius, and flights to some US as well as European cities are not carried out. However, there are no problems with London flights to and from Baku.

    Report was told in Heydar Aliyev International Airport, "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) and "British Airways" are operating normally. 

