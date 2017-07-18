SCC Chairman: We intend to involve Central Asian countries in our cooperation with Georgia and Turkey

© Report.az

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ "We intend to involve customs agencies and border structures of the Central Asian countries in our trilateral cooperation with Georgia and Turkey in the future,' Aydin Aliyev, Chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC) told Report.

According to him, Azerbaijan needs the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project to operate. "It is possible to involve China only with these countries. Therefore, we also invest in Kazakhstan's new port."

He said that this topic may be discussed at tomorrow's meeting of the heads of the Customs Services of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia in Baku.