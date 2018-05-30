Georgian PM: Stability and security play important and crucial role on implementing strategic projects in region

Tbilisi. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Stability and security play an important and crucial role on implementing strategic projects in the region."

Prime Minister of neighboring country Giorgi Kvirikashvili told to Georgian bureau of Report information agency.

"The joint participation of Azerbaijan and Georgia in the implementation of TANAP, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars and other strategic energy and transport projects is a bright appearance of our friendly neighborhood and cooperation. This cooperation is also an example. I urge you to increase efforts to make healthy, stable and safe region for future generations and I am very glad that the Azerbaijani side also supports these challenges at a high level. "