Georgia to built one more hydroelectric power plant on Kura river

Tbilisi. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian government has adopted a decision on building 5 new hydroelectric power plants (HPP) in the country.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, one of the stations will be built on the Kura River in the west of Tbilisi.

A new plant, to be named "Digomi HPP" will have a capacity of 17.5 MW. 35 million USD will be allocated for construction of the plant. Construction works will be completed in 2.5 years.

One more plant operates in the Ortachala area in the center of Tbilisi, on the Kura River.

Report informs citing the Georgian Ministry of Energy, 4 more plants will be built in the country in next two years. Tender was announced regarding the construction.

One of the stations will be constructed in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, the rest in other regions of Georgia.

Several politicians and analysts claim that new power plants will seriously damage the ecology of Georgia.

However, the ministry said that ecological balance will be fully protected during the construction and no harm will be caused to the environment.