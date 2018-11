Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ Airline "Ukraine International Airlines" started flights from Odessa to Baku.

Report informs, airline flights are seasonal in nature and will be carried out once a week until September 3.

The cost of the ticket in both directions starting at 310 manats. Flights will be carried on aircraft "Boeing 737".

From Odessa also opened the flights to Istanbul, Tel Aviv and Yerevan.