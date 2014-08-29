Fleet "Silk Way" has replenished with two "Boeing" Freighters

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Corporation "Boeing" has completed the delivery of two Freighters to Azerbaijan cargo aircraft carrier "Silk Way".

Report informs citing the website of the corporation, "Silk Way" has replenished with "Boeing 747-8" Freighters. One of them was received last week, and the other - at night on August 28.

In this regard Zaur Akhundov, president, SW Holding, parent company of Silk Way Airlines said that the company intends to become a successful and profitable carrier of the goods: "The delivery of two Freighters is a sound step forward in that direction".

In turn, the vice-president of the corporation "Boeing" on sales in the Middle East, Russia and Central Asia, Marti Bentrot said the company is proud of the continuing cooperation with the "Silk Way Airlines".

The new 747-8 Freighter gives cargo operators the lowest operating costs and best economics in its class while providing enhanced environmental performance. The airplane is optimized to provide greater revenue cargo-carrying capability than predecessors, offering 16 percent more cargo volume. To date, the corporation has delivered 49 aircraft of this model to customers.