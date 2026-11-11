First major overhaul of Kalbajar tanker completed

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The first major overhaul of the Kalbajar tanker of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC has been completed, reads a statement by ASCO, Report informs.

The repair of the vessel, which operates outside the Caspian Sea, was carried out at the Kuzey Star shipyard located in the Tuzla industrial zone in Türkiye.

According to the information, after the repair, the tanker successfully passed the necessary tests and was once again involved in international cargo shipping. The Kalbajar made its first voyage between the ports of Burgas and Kulevi.

The vessel has been in operation since September 10, 2021, and performs voyages in international waters under the flag of Azerbaijan.