Ferries in Alat port will be repaired

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Major renovation of floating workshop of the "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC has started in "Bibiheybat" Shipyard.

Report was informed in the "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” CJSC.

According to report, after completion of repair works the floating workshop will be delivered via tugboat to Alat, new Baku International Sea Trade Port.



The company head Rauf Aliyev has reviewed the overhaul process and said that the works will be completed in late January.





