© Report

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Activity in real estate market increased due to the fact that the exchange rate of manat stabilized and people invested their money in this market, Nusrat Ibrahimov, President of MBA Consulting and Evaluation Company, expert on real estate market, told Report.

According to him, number of properties sold in August was 3-8% higher than in July. The prices also increased by 2-3% compared to a month ago.