EU to complete assessment of Nakhchivan railway project soon

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The European Union's assessment of the Nakhchivan railway project will be completed soon.

Report informs that this was noted at a meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council António Costa in Dublin on November 12.

During the meeting, the sides discussed Azerbaijan-EU cooperation in the energy sector, including renewable energy. In this regard, they highlighted the agreement reached between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Bulgaria on exporting renewable energy to the European market.

The sides highlighted the importance of the Middle Corridor, and exchanged views on the development of transport links and connectivity.