Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit

    EU to complete assessment of Nakhchivan railway project soon

    Infrastructure
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 01:48
    EU to complete assessment of Nakhchivan railway project soon

    The European Union's assessment of the Nakhchivan railway project will be completed soon.

    Report informs that this was noted at a meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council António Costa in Dublin on November 12.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed Azerbaijan-EU cooperation in the energy sector, including renewable energy. In this regard, they highlighted the agreement reached between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Bulgaria on exporting renewable energy to the European market.

    The sides highlighted the importance of the Middle Corridor, and exchanged views on the development of transport links and connectivity.

    Ilham Aliyev António Costa European Political Community Summit
    Avropa İttifaqı Naxçıvan dəmir yolu layihəsi üzrə qiymətləndirməni tezliklə yekunlaşdıracaq
    ЕС вскоре завершит оценку проекта Нахчыванской железной дороги
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    01:51
    Photo
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in Dublin
    Foreign policy
    01:48
    EU to complete assessment of Nakhchivan railway project soon
    Infrastructure
    01:42
    Photo
    Nizami Cinema Center hosts presentation of "Steps in Silence" film produced by Baku Media Center
    Cultural policy
    01:37
    Photo
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in discussions on improving air quality in cities at COP31
    Ecology
    01:34
    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Lithuania in Dublin
    Foreign policy
    01:33
    Photo
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the European Council in Dublin
    Foreign policy
    01:19
    Photo
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Romania in Dublin
    Foreign policy
    23:57
    European leaders reaffirm support for Ukraine at Dublin summit
    Other countries
    23:46
    Azerbaijan and UK to expand trade and investment ties
    Economy
    All News Feed