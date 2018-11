Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ EU Commissioner for Enlargement and the European Neighborhood Policy Johannes Hahn who is on visit to Azerbaijan visited International Sea Trade Port of Baku.

Report informs, Johannes Hahn said he was impressed by Sea Trade Port

According to him, Port of Baku has potential to become central transport and logistics hub of Eurasia”.

He also welcomed the strategy of the Azerbaijani government to diversify the economy.