Erdoğan: We declare establishment of uninterrupted rail route from London to China

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway will have a positive impact on the strengthening and expansion of economic and other relations between the countries.

Report informs, Uzbek prime minister Abdulla Aripov said at today's opening ceremony in Baku on the occasion of commissioning Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım stated in his letter that BTK will be an incentive not only for strengthening of economic, but also of cultural relations.

Then, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a speech at the ceremony.

Erdoğan expressed satisfaction with the participation in the opening ceremony of the BTK: "Launch of BTK completes main part of the Medium Corridor project. Thus, we declare the establishment of an uninterrupted rail link from London to China. BTK, which opened today, will significantly reduce costs in cargo transportation. This project is our common endeavor. My Azerbaijani brothers say, "the onion with hard work is sweet from honey". This project is of great value because it has been diligently implemented. I wish BTK to be beneficial to the people".

The head of state said that BTK will transport 1 mln passengers and 6.5 mln tons of cargo: "Transportation will reach 3 mln passengers and 17 mln tons of cargo from 2034. This project will offer the most advantageous opportunities. The freight from China will deliver to the European Union countries for 12-15 days. At present, volume of the cargo transported from China to Europe is 240 mln tons. Transportation of even 10% of this volume through common corridor means 24 mln tons of freight".