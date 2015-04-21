EC proposed to Azerbaijan to upgrade memorandum on Trans-Caspian gas pipeline

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ European Commission (EC) proposed to Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan to update the memorandum of understanding on laying Trans-Caspian pipeline.

Report informs citing the Tass, deputy chairman of the Commission for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič told the newspaper "Kommersant".

"Since 2011, the European Commission has a mandate to negotiate within the framework of a memorandum of understanding with Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan on laying Trans-Caspian pipeline.And now we offer Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan to update this memorandum, waiting for an answer and see how negotiations go, "- he said.

In addition, the deputy chairman of the EC noted that in the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor, gas supply from Iraq and Iran can be expected.

"Now we are talking about Azerbaijan, but we'll see how things develop in the neighboring countries, Iraq and Iran from recent diplomatic breakthrough.And we also see a growing interest in the development of relations in this area from Turkmenistan ", - Šefčovič says.

Trans-Caspian pipeline project envisages gas supply from the eastern fields of Turkmenistan to Turkey's Erzurum and Europe.