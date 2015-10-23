 Top
    Deputy PM: 15 bln AZN invested in development of Azerbaijani aviation over past 10 years

    Entire ground infrastructure also modernized in this area

    Baku. 23 October. REPORT. AZ / Over the past 10 years 15 bln AZN invested in development of aviation in Azerbaijan.In this area also modernized the entire ground infrastructure.

    Report informs, Deputy Prime Minister Abid Sharifov said at the ongoing session of the 25th anniversary of the Inter-State Committee, which is the body of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and Interstate Council.

    According to him, during this period the country has built 4 new airports, 2 modernized airports."All aircraft and helicopters reconstructed.In recent years, modern aircraft such as Yak Boeing, Embraer provide service to passengers", said Sharifov.

    Deputy Prime Minister added that the entire ground infrastructure also modernized in this area.

