Deputy Executive Director of AZAL: There's trend in increasing passenger traffic to Russia

Moscow. 8 June. REPORT.AZ / A trend on increasing passenger traffic to Russia is observed, Report was told by Jamil Manizade, Deputy Executive Director of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).

According to him, the Azerbaijani quota for Moscow is 5 flights per day.

"In total, AZAL has about 5 flights to Moscow per day during the peak period: 4 times a week will be 5 flights a day, while in other days 4 flights per day. This is the Azerbaijani quota. The quota for Russian airlines is different" , D. Manizade said.