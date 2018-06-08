 Top
    Close photo mode

    Deputy Executive Director of AZAL: There's trend in increasing passenger traffic to Russia

    © Report

    Moscow. 8 June. REPORT.AZ /  A trend on increasing passenger traffic to Russia is observed, Report was told by Jamil Manizade, Deputy Executive Director of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).

    According to him, the Azerbaijani quota for Moscow is 5 flights per day.

    "In total, AZAL has about 5 flights to Moscow per day during the peak period: 4 times a week will be 5 flights a day, while in other days 4 flights per day. This is the Azerbaijani quota. The quota for Russian airlines is different" , D. Manizade said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi