Date of return of Pegasus Airlines and Wizz Air to Azerbaijani market is unknown

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani side has reached the initial agreement with the Turkish Pegasus and Hungarian Wizz Air airlines to return them to the Azerbaijani market, but exact date of the beginning of the flight is unknown.

Report was told by the representatives of Pegasus Airlines and Wizz Air.

Pegasus representative noted that, some of the first flights will be operated on the route Istanbul-Gabala-Istanbul, but because of the lack of final details of new cooperation agreement, frequency of flights is not known yet.

Official representatives of Wizz Air also noted that, because of the lack of final agreement is too early to comment on the situation.

As Report was told in the JSC "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL), the Civil Aviation Administration issued a permit to these two airlines to operate in the country. Pegasus plans to begin flights from Istanbul-Gabala and Wizz Air from Budapest to Baku.