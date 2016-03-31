Damage to Azerbaijan's railway facilities due to Armenian occupation unveiled

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of Armenian aggression 240,4 km of Azerbaijan's railway remain under occupation.

Report was told at 'Azerbaijan Railways' Closed Joint Stock Company, 144 km on Horadiz-Ordubad area (including 43, 4 km on Mehri region), 39,1 km on Minjivan-Gafan, 51,0 km on Tazakand-Khankendi, 6,3 km on Kazakh-Barkhudarli are under the occupation.

It was noted that the occupation caused 45 million 060 thousand USD damage to the railway facilities. Amount of the damage on facilities is as follows:

On locomotive facilities - Minjivan circulating depot has been completely destroyed in April 1992. 10 diesel locomotives of various models in the depot remain under siege, nearly 14 million USD damage caused.

Approximate amount of damage to carriage facilities is 4 million 860 thousand USD.

Carriage technical inspection stations (TIS) in Horadiz-Minjivan-Qafan-Imishli stations, current repair shops, lifting mechanisms, special blind roads for repair of carriages, large amount of freight cars and other technical equipment destroyed.

Total amount of the damage on road facilities is equal to 10 million 250 thousand US dollars.