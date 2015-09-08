Customs duties will be reviewed after commissioning of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Customs duties will be reviewed after the commissioning of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. Report informs, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Abid Sharifov told that journalists.

Deputy Prime Minister said the tariff issue will be considered.

Sharifov also clarified the problems of the BTK railway construction, "Problems arose from Turkish side in construction of the line. All the work was stopped except from tunnel.

By order of the president i went to Turkey, where president and prime minister met me. At present, construction work continues. We decided to meet once a month on the Georgian-Turkish border.