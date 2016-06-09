 Top
    Close photo mode

    Construction of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway to be completed in 2016

    Under the agreement, construction works in Turkey will be completed by the end of 2016

    Baku. 9 June. REPORT. AZ/ Construction works under Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project will be completed by the end of 2016.

    Report informs, Chairman of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC, Javid Gurbanov said at 44th session of the Council of Ministers of the Organization for Cooperation of Railways (OSJD).

    "Works in Georgia completed, renovation works are underway. According to the agreement reached, construction works in Turkey will be completed by the end of the year and after that implementation of cheaper transportation by shortest way to Europe will be possible", said J.Gurbanov.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi