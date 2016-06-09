Construction of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway to be completed in 2016

Baku. 9 June. REPORT. AZ/ Construction works under Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project will be completed by the end of 2016.

Report informs, Chairman of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC, Javid Gurbanov said at 44th session of the Council of Ministers of the Organization for Cooperation of Railways (OSJD).

"Works in Georgia completed, renovation works are underway. According to the agreement reached, construction works in Turkey will be completed by the end of the year and after that implementation of cheaper transportation by shortest way to Europe will be possible", said J.Gurbanov.