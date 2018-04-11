 Top
    Close photo mode

    Construction of additional railway in Iran to connect Baku and Nakhchivan starts this year

    © Report

    Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ The works are underway for construction on Iran’s territory of additional railway line to connect Baku and Nakhchivan.

    This was stated to Report by Javid Gurbanov, Chairman of "Azərbaycan Dəmir Yolları" CJSC.

    "A credit has been allocated for construction of the lacking 167 km of the railroad. Currently, the conditions of issuance of the credit are agreed. The construction works will be started after 4-5 months. After completion of construction of the road it will be possible to travel to Nakhchivan from Baku passing through Tebriz City", he stated.

    Besides, Gurbanov said that the institution headed by him tried to put into operation in September of this year the first high-speed train which would haul to Ganja City. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi