 Top
    Close photo mode

    Changes to take place in AZAL tariffs

    This is due to the launch of the new low-cost airline
    © Courtesy İmage

    Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ In connection with the launch of Buta Airways, the first low-cost airline in Azerbaijan, there will be a number of changes in tariffs of "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) from late October.

    Report was told in AZAL, AZALJET low-cost brand is completely abolished and new tariffs, including special discount tariffs without check in luggage.

    Other tariffs will also be available, which will be announced by the end of October.

    Notably, all new tariffs of AZAL will include hand luggage (10 kg) and full range of nutrition (onboard hot meals, desserts, salads, all types of cold and hot drinks) on board.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi