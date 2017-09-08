Changes to take place in AZAL tariffs

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ In connection with the launch of Buta Airways, the first low-cost airline in Azerbaijan, there will be a number of changes in tariffs of "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) from late October.

Report was told in AZAL, AZALJET low-cost brand is completely abolished and new tariffs, including special discount tariffs without check in luggage.

Other tariffs will also be available, which will be announced by the end of October.

Notably, all new tariffs of AZAL will include hand luggage (10 kg) and full range of nutrition (onboard hot meals, desserts, salads, all types of cold and hot drinks) on board.