Chairman: Azerbaijan completely launches compulsory health insurance in 2018

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ "I am sure that in 2018, we will begin to completely apply compulsory health insurance. The sooner we implement compulsory health insurance, the qucker level of medical service to improve. Compulsory health insurance is a reason of success of any country in the field of healthcare."

Report informs, Chairman of Health Committee, Ahliman Amiraslanov said.

"State budget shouldn't undertake all works regarding compulsory health insurance. There are a large number of sources. The Ministry of Health and other authorities must jointly work with the Ministry of Finance and make action plan. The state must undertake medical insurance of those, who are protected less," A.Amiraslanov said.

He noted that successful steps have been taken towards the introduction of compulsory health insurance.