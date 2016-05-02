Central Asian countries to join Trans-Caspian transit corridor

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are expected to take part in Trans-Caspian East-West Trade and Transit Corridor "in the coming years. Report informs citing the Anadolu, Serdar Kilic,Turkish Ambassador to the U.S said.

"The term of the supply of goods between China and Europe will fall from 45 days to 15 days. This modern "Silk Road", will deliver freight from China to Europe crossing Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey as soon as possible. In the coming years, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will take part in the project, "- the Turkish diplomat said.

According to him, this corridor will cut transit corridor between Asia and Europe by 1 500 km and to achieve this goal, a number of countries including the US will work together.

The modern trans-Caspian trade and transit routes from China to Europe, envisages an extensive and integrated network of infrastructure, special economic zones, harmonized customs, and cross-border procedures along this route.

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Turkey combined represent a market of more than 110 million consumers. It is important for the whole world. American companies have also begun to show interest in the project.