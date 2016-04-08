Cases of misappropriation of public funds revealed in State Road Transport Service

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan conducted an audit of financial and economic activities of the State Road Transport Serviceunder the Ministry of Transport ofAzerbaijan. The audit found that during the hiring process SRTS not conformed with the relevant legal regulations for admission to the civil service, tax law requirements violated. Report informs, the report of the Chamber of Accounts for 2015, declares.

As a result of inspections overspending revealed on travel expenses and carrying out activities of international and national level. At the same time there is nonobservance with the relevant rules on the sale of tangible assets obtained by writing off fixed assets (funds), failure to collect receivables in the amount of 0.8 thousand manats from the provision of dispatching services. The document notes the difference between the amounts stated in the financial statements of Company "Organization of passenger and freight transportation in Baku" and its four subordinate structures, and the amounts indicated in extract from the State Register of commercial legal entities. Appropriate measures are taken to resolve this difference.

Notably, the report document presented to the Milli Majlis and the document be submitted to the plenary session of Azerbaijani Parliament on April 15.