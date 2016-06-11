 Top
    Cargo transportation decreased by 12% in Azerbaijani segment of TRACECA transport corridor

    1/7 of cargo transported by corridor was transit cargo

    Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-April 2016,15 707,4 thousand tons of cargo with cargo turnover of 3 044,8 mln ton / km transported in Azerbaijani segment of Transport Corridor Europe Caucasus Asia (TRACECA).

    Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, 10 090,7 thousand tons, or 64.2% transported by car, 4 233,2 thousand tons, or 27% - railway transport, 1 383,5 thousand tons or 8.8% - by sea.

    Compared to the same period last year decrease by 12.3% observed in volume of cargo. The committee noted that the main reason for the decrease was the transshipment of cargo by rail and sea transport (24.6% and 43.9%, respectively).

    During this period, the volume of cargo transported by road transport grew by 2.7%. 14.4% or 2 261,9 thousand tons of cargo was transit cargo.

    In January-April 109.7 mln passengers transported through the corridor. passengers, passenger turnover was 2 211.9 mln passenger / km. Compared to the same period last year, passenger transportation increased by 2.2%, while passenger turnover increased by 1.1%.

