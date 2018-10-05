Buta Airways opens direct flight to Batumi

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Starting from June 14, 2019, the low-cost airline Buta Airways will launch direct flight to Georgia’s popular resort – Batumi.

Batumi will be the low-cost airline’s second destination in Georgia. The airline is already operating regular flights from Baku to Tbilisi.

The minimum fare for Baku-Batumi flight (IATA: BUS) like for other destinations of the Airline will cost 29 euros (one way). Flights will be carried out twice a week – on Fridays and Sundays.

Air tickets can be purchased on the official website of the Airline (on "Budget" and "Standard" fares), as well as at sales offices (on "Super" fare).

Being a low-cost airline, minimum fare Budget of Buta Airways offers additional services such as carriage of baggage, hand luggage, hot onboard meals, check-in at the airport, as well as seat selection in the airplane on a paid basis. One can buy air tickets on "Super" fare, which includes a hand luggage (up to 10 kg), a baggage (up to 23 kg) and free check-in at the airport, from all sales offices. Online check-in on the website opens 24 hours before departure and is free in all fares.

Buta Airways is the first low-cost airline in Azerbaijan, a structural unit of the CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL). It was founded in December 2016. The first flight was carried out on September 1, 2017. The Airline’s fleet consists of modern Embraer aircrafts. The Airline is based in Baku, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

It should be noted that from October 6 this year the low-cost airline will also start flights to the Turkish resort of Izmir.