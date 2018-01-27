 Top
    BTA installs new road signs in Baku city

    78 units of new road signs set in January

    Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Based on appeals of city residents to Baku Transportation Agency (BTA), 78 units of new road signs 5.12 (place for bus stop) were installed on various locations of Baku city in January.

    Report informs referring to the BTA, 37 signs were installed during renovation works carried out in the existing bus stops and 41 units set during opening of new bus stop.

    In addition, pedestrian crossings were marked in four locations. One of the crossings marked in Kurdakhani, and others on Ali Isazade street, Bina settlement.

