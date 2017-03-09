Baku will host VII Road Infrastructure and Public Transport Exhibition

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ The VII Caspian International Road Infrastructure and Public Transport exhibition Road&Traffic 2017 will be held from 26 to 28 April at Baku Expo Center.

Report was informed in the Iteca, the Road & Traffic exhibition aims to present the latest achievements in the field of road and tunnel construction, showcase the introduction of modern information technologies in traffic management and the development of solutions to the global crisis in the field of road safety, while providing a forum for a meeting of the manufacturers and operators of public transport. It is a unique platform for businesses to meet with the managers and experts of state road structures of both Azerbaijan and the region as a whole.

Companies from Azerbaijan, Germany, Russia, Turkey, USA, the Czech Republic and other countries will present services for road and tunnel engineering and construction, road safety means, traffic barriers, road marking equipment, traffic monitors, software for designing the city infrastructure, intelligent transport management systems, buses and much more. This year Baku Transport Agency will be among the exhibition participants for the first time.

The Road & Traffic 2017 exhibition will create ideal conditions to meet with the heads and experts of the region’s leading road construction companies, to get acquainted with current and future plans of the government in the field of optimization of the public transport in Baku and other cities of Azerbaijan, and to consider the possibility of participating in these projects.

Traditionally, the exhibition will present a number of innovations, including Urban and Cordoba road lightening products and the Novoplast primer.

Road&Traffic will take place alongside with TransCaspian/Translogistica the 16th Caspian International

Transport, Transit and Logistics exhibition and the 4th Caspian International Boat and Yacht Show CIBS 2017.