Baku to Kazan plane lands in Nizhny Novgorod

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ A J2-9575 passenger plane from Baku to Kazan had to land in Nizhny Novgorod airport today at 9.00 am.

Report informs citing the Buta Airways.

According to information, reason for the change of destination was unfavorable weather conditions in Kazan. As a result, the plane could not land at an airport in the city and flied to Nizhny Novgorod. The landing took place in a normal mode.

The plane will carry out flight after improvement in weather.

