Baku-Tbilisi-Kars will significantly increase transit cargo transportation via Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ The commissioning of the railway corridor Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) will increase the volume of transit cargo through the territory of Azerbaijan.

AzRusTrans CEO Javid Guliyev told Report.

According to him. the hopes are very high with regard to this project, which will bring benefits to Central Asian countries and Russia, who supply chemical and food products to Europe.

“For example, polymer products of Uzbekistan are delivered to Europe through the ports of Novorossiysk and Riga. However, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars is more convenient route. Currently our route includes two directions - the Caspian Sea and Black Sea. But after the commissioning of the BTK, the cargo will be delivered directly to it from the Caspian Sea. In addition, the export of carbamide chemical products of Turkmenistan will also be possible through this line. There is also a demand for Russian grain in the amount of 1 million tons. Turkey is processing this grain for the markets of Iraq and Syria. I believe that the potential of BTK is very high. The favorable route will allow to increase the volumes of cargo transportation", J.Guliyev added.